William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.64 Million Stake in TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TopBuild worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,183,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,639,000 after buying an additional 110,431 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 477,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 141,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 91,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 284,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $76.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,719.54, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $522,395.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock worth $2,405,043. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nomura upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/william-blair-investment-management-llc-has-22-64-million-position-in-topbuild-bld-updated.html.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.