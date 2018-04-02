William Derek Aylesworth Acquires 13,075 Shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) insider William Derek Aylesworth purchased 13,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.97 per share, with a total value of C$208,807.75.

VII stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.65. The company had a trading volume of 737,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,709. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$27.08.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.44 million. Seven Generations Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 16.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight Capital raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a C$22.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.86.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/william-derek-aylesworth-acquires-13075-shares-of-seven-generations-energy-ltd-vii-stock-updated.html.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.