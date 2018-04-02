U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR) Vice Chairman Sells $546,840.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $546,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,133,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 356,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,006.04, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

