William Warwick Grounds Purchases 1,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director William Warwick Grounds purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $19,834.19, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,762.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 667,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 632,060 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 711,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

