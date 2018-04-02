Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) vs. DBV Technologies (DBVT) Head to Head Survey

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: WINT) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 DBV Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 5.34 -$39.49 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $13.46 million 83.32 -$166.93 million ($2.59) -8.66

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin. It dedicates its technology to treat patients, including infants and children, suffering from severe food allergies, for whom safety is paramount, since the introduction of the offending allergen into their bloodstream can cause severe or life-threatening allergic reactions, such as anaphylactic shock. The Company’s product portfolio for allergy treatments consists of Viaskin Peanut, Viaskin Milk and Viaskin Egg. The Company operates one subsidiary DBV Technologies Inc. in the United States.

