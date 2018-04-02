Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2018 Earnings (WGO)

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,190.27, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $67,768,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 747,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 632,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 466,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,103,000 after purchasing an additional 235,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,849,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

