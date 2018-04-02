KeyCorp Reiterates $103.00 Price Target for Wix.com (WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned a $103.00 price objective by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 25th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Wix.com stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 124,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,706. The company has a market cap of $3,729.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The business had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

