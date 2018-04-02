Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.9% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 946,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15,702.71, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

