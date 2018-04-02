WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $965,976.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002028 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005105 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin (WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 118,823,724 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

