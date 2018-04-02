X Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs cut Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,370.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

