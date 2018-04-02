Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires Shares of 9,778 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 233.9% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $11,185.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $653.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $46,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.48.

WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires Shares of 9,778 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-shares-of-9778-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.