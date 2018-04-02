Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.83 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 173.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 393,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,017.73, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $137.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $655.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Bank of America upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.83 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-increases-holdings-in-boston-properties-inc-bxp-updated.html.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.