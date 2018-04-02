Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 40.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,234.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33,605.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

