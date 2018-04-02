Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding (ST)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8,884.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $204,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

