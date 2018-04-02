Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 5,399 Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHGE shares. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

