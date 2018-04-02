Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12,859.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $4.75 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.91.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

