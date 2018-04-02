Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 18,362 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $10,904.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vipshop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-sells-18362-shares-of-vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips.html.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.