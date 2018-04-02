Redmile Group LLC Buys 150,600 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the quarter. Xencor makes up about 1.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Xencor worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 158.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR opened at $29.98 on Monday. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. equities analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $185,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,101,550. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

