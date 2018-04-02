Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on XHR shares. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE XHR) traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,066.05, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

