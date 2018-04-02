Xenon Hits One Day Volume of $61.00 (XNN)

Xenon (CURRENCY:XNN) traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Xenon token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Xenon has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Xenon has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $61.00 worth of Xenon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00700564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00168400 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Xenon Token Profile

Xenon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Xenon’s official website is xenon.network. Xenon’s official Twitter account is @XenonNet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenon is a project that aims to create an alternative blockchain from the EOS project open-source codebase. In order to reduce the regulatory risks associated with the standard crowdfunding method (Initial Coin Offering) and ensure a widespread distribution of the tokens, Xenon will distribute their tokens through an airdrop. The Proposed Airdrop:- Total tokens 1,000,000,000 XNN – 70% airdropped:- 300,000,000 XNN proportionally airdropped to all ether addresses with >0.1 ether – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped based on bitcoin proof-of-holding – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped via proof-of-individuality mechanisms- Much of the remaining XNN will be used in social media/bounty/referral campaigns and developer incentives Xenon token (XNN) actually is an ERC-20 token, later the Xenon team plans to convert it to Xenon coins in the newly-launched blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xenon

Xenon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Xenon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xenon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xenon using one of the exchanges listed above.

