Xing SE (ETR:O1BC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €263.71 ($325.57).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O1BC shares. Warburg Research set a €258.00 ($318.52) price objective on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €305.00 ($376.54) price objective on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Commerzbank set a €290.00 ($358.02) target price on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €235.00 ($290.12) target price on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on shares of Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get Xing alerts:

Shares of O1BC stock traded down €5.50 ($6.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €236.00 ($291.36). 4,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Xing has a 52-week low of €189.40 ($233.83) and a 52-week high of €297.00 ($366.67). The company has a market cap of $1,410.00 and a PE ratio of 53.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/xing-se-o1bc-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Xing

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

Receive News & Ratings for Xing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.