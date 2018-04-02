Xios Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Xios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Xios has a total market cap of $173,985.00 and $33.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xios has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00666249 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006359 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003914 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087330 BTC.

About Xios

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to buy Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

