Xtrackers Barclays International Treasury Bond Hedged ETF (IGVT) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Xtrackers Barclays International Treasury Bond Hedged ETF (BATS:IGVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

IGVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. Xtrackers Barclays International Treasury Bond Hedged ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $50.12.

