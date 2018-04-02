Analyzing John Bean Technologies (JBT) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares John Bean Technologies and Xylem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies $1.64 billion 2.19 $80.50 million $3.10 36.58 Xylem $4.71 billion 2.94 $331.00 million $2.40 32.05

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than John Bean Technologies. Xylem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Bean Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

John Bean Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Xylem pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. John Bean Technologies pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xylem pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xylem has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Xylem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

John Bean Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Bean Technologies and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies 4.92% 23.93% 7.31% Xylem 7.03% 17.95% 6.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of John Bean Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Xylem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for John Bean Technologies and Xylem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Xylem 0 3 8 0 2.73

John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $108.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Xylem has a consensus target price of $71.64, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Given John Bean Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe John Bean Technologies is more favorable than Xylem.

Summary

Xylem beats John Bean Technologies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry. The product offerings of its FoodTech businesses include Protein, Liquid Foods and Automated Systems. The JBT AeroTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically airport ground support and gate equipment and provides services for airport authorities; airlines, airfreight, and ground handling companies; the defense contractors, and other industries. The product offerings of its AeroTech businesses include Mobile Equipment, Fixed Equipment and Airport Services.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc. is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It has three business segments, which include Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Sensus. Water Infrastructure focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems. Applied Water serves the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. The Sensus segment’s products include metering, networked communications, measurement and control technologies, software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management.

