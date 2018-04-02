YEE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, YEE has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and OKEx. YEE has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $2.48 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,265,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

