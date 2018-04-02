Insider Selling: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 8,160 Shares of Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $99,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $101,836.80.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $96,124.80.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 28,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $365,516.80.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $104,448.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $99,307.20.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $89,923.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $91,555.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $95,390.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $101,592.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $102,489.60.

YEXT stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.07 and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,756,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 532,722 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 842,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $10,627,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

