YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,359 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,359 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199,865.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

