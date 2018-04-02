Yocoin Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Yocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $12,982.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.01703780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007544 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015823 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Yocoin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 171,657,400 coins and its circulating supply is 112,147,400 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

