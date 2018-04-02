Financial Contrast: Cascade Bancorp (CACB) vs. Your Community Bankshares (YCB)

Your Community Bankshares (NASDAQ: YCB) and Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Your Community Bankshares and Cascade Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Your Community Bankshares 22.71% 11.13% 0.98% Cascade Bancorp 20.91% 7.25% 0.87%

Dividends

Your Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cascade Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Your Community Bankshares and Cascade Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Your Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cascade Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Your Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Cascade Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Your Community Bankshares and Cascade Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Your Community Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cascade Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Your Community Bankshares beats Cascade Bancorp on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Your Community Bankshares

Your Community Bankshares, Inc., formerly Community Bank Shares of Indiana, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Your Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has approximately three subsidiaries to manage its investment portfolio, including CBSI Holdings, Inc. and CBSI Investments, Inc., which together owns CBSI Investment Portfolio Management, LLC, which holds and manages investment securities owned by the Bank. In addition, the Company owns a captive insurance company, CBIN Insurance, Inc., which issues policies to its banking subsidiaries. The Company offers business and personal banking services through a range of deposit products and services that include non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, mobile banking, debit cards, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

About Cascade Bancorp

Cascade Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank). The Bank is an Oregon state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers. It provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer installment, line-of-credit, credit card and home equity loans. It also originates residential mortgage loans. It provides consumer and business deposit services, including checking, money market, time deposit accounts and related payment services, Internet banking, electronic bill payment and remote deposits. It provides trust and investment related services. As of December 31, 2015, the Bank operated 37 branches serving communities in Central, Southern and Northwest Oregon, as well as in the greater Boise/Treasure Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Washington areas.

