YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YRCW shares. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YRCW traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 178,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,731. The stock has a market cap of $299.06, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 4.04. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/yrc-worldwide-inc-yrcw-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.