Yum! Brands (YUM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Nomura cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.74. 2,274,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,735. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,306.84, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,104 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $90,936.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,776.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $194,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $862,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,343 shares of company stock worth $361,203. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

