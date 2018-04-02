Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources (AR) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $919.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.64 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 0.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

AR stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6,283.00, a PE ratio of 165.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,912,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $475,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,325,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,460 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,382,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,535,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 442,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

