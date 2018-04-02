Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bank of Commerce reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,613.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,003 shares of company stock worth $204,655 over the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $139,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 13,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

