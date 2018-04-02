Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

CCO stock remained flat at $$4.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 307,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,783.52, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 346,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 1,198,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 325,257 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-analysts-anticipate-clear-channel-outdoor-cco-will-post-earnings-of-0-04-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.