Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $103.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.42 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $99.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $103.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.93 million to $418.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $429.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $440.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.24 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 439,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of March 8, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

