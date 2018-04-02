Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report sales of $37.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $37.43 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $36.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $37.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 billion to $150.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $143.16 billion to $149.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $4,687,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $324,831.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,102,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 374,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,177,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,773 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 72,970,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,838,016. The company has a market cap of $44,302.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

