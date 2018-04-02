Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $550.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.70 million. Nordson posted sales of $496.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $550.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,228. The company has a market capitalization of $7,903.99, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Nordson has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $573,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Keane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,852,329 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

