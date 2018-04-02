Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 470,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,140.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $173,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,757.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,787 shares of company stock worth $5,265,384 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,812 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,976 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

