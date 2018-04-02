Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.09). AxoGen also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 70.63% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price target on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 price target on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on AxoGen from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In other news, CFO Jamie Mark Grooms sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $269,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 169,407 shares of company stock worth $4,593,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 152,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AxoGen by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,799. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companys surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

