Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $15.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $3,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.86. 2,000,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,256. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $130.17 and a one year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53,506.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

