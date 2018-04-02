Zacks: Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.10 Million

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce sales of $261.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.20 million and the highest is $263.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $246.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $261.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $731,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 568.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 210,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,553.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.66. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $157.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

