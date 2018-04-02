Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 499,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,673. Radware has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.39, a P/E ratio of -134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radware by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 67.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Radware by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-analysts-expect-radware-ltd-rdwr-will-post-earnings-of-0-05-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.