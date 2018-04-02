Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Labs (SLAB) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silicon Labs reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Labs will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Labs.

Get Silicon Labs alerts:

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.93 million. Silicon Labs had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Labs in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

In other Silicon Labs news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,732,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. AXA increased its holdings in Silicon Labs by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 217,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 184,957 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Silicon Labs by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Labs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,837,000 after buying an additional 102,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silicon Labs by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Labs stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,881.06, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Silicon Labs has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/zacks-analysts-expect-silicon-labs-slab-to-announce-0-76-eps.html.

Silicon Labs Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Labs (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.