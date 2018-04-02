Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) to Announce -$1.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.97). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($3.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,855.42% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,328.83, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.78. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 70.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 52.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 15.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

