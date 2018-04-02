Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower International Inc (TOWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) will report $548.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tower International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $549.92 million and the lowest is $547.10 million. Tower International posted sales of $497.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.15 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 2.40%. Tower International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

TOWR stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 180,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,298. The company has a market capitalization of $570.04, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Tower International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tower International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Tower International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tower International by 41.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 14,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

