Zacks: Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $825.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $825.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $809.27 million to $851.50 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $794.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $825.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.67.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.27. 319,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,740. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $186.44 and a 1-year high of $237.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8,958.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 112.64%.

In other Vail Resorts news, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $71,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

