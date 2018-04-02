Zacks: AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AzurRx BioPharma an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 273,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,823. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101.

