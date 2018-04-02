Zacks: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Given $33.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $33.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bassett Furniture Industries an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,287,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 360,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $110.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

