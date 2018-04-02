Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $932.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $932.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $981.98 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $932.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19,684.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) opened at $27.08 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $3,402.90, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

