Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) to report $454.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.30 million and the highest is $454.90 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $413.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $454.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

AGII stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 402,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $1,987.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 78.61%.

In other Argo Group International news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $711,955.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,525.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Watson III sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $292,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,056 shares in the company, valued at $32,257,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,544 shares of company stock worth $2,092,498. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGII. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 72,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Group International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Argo Group International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

